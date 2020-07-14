|
|
|
LUMSDEN, June Arlene (nee Sutton). (formerly Hosie). On 13th July 2020, at Bupa Northhaven Care Home, aged 92. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Lyddie Hosie, and loved mother of Arlene (Bonnie) Lovesy. Grandmother of Renee, Leon, Nicole, and Scott. Many thanks to the very caring staff at Bupa Northhaven, who so capably looked after her. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel, of Dil's Funeral Services, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday 16th July 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020