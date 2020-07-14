Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June LUMSDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Arlene (Sutton) LUMSDEN

Add a Memory
June Arlene (Sutton) LUMSDEN Notice
LUMSDEN, June Arlene (nee Sutton). (formerly Hosie). On 13th July 2020, at Bupa Northhaven Care Home, aged 92. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Lyddie Hosie, and loved mother of Arlene (Bonnie) Lovesy. Grandmother of Renee, Leon, Nicole, and Scott. Many thanks to the very caring staff at Bupa Northhaven, who so capably looked after her. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel, of Dil's Funeral Services, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday 16th July 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -