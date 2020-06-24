Home

BROWN, June Ann. Died peacefully in her sleep, after a short illness on 21st June 2020; aged 84 years. Loving Mum of Diane and Mike, Julie, Paul and Leanne, Linda, and Sue and John. Beloved Nanny to 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Warkworth Town Hall, Corner Neville Street and Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Friday, 26th June at 12:30pm, followed by private cremation. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 5, North Shore Hospital for their wonderful care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
