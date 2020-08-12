|
URQUHART, Juliette Bertha Brancker. Passed peacefully 7 August 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Kemp and the late Ian Urquhart. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Theresa and Paul, James, Tim and Nicola. Grandma to Sarah, Troy, Tamika, Tish, Ryan, Caitlin, Ethan, Lara, Hannah and Josh. Great Grandma of 8. At Juliette's request a private family service has been held. A Memorial Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date, service date to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020