Julienne PEEL

Julienne PEEL Notice
PEEL, Julienne. Love and gratitude to our dearest and inspirational Julie, who passed away quickly and peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Nelson on Wednesday 19th February, age 91. Cherished wife of Colin (deceased), mother to Jane, Penny and Cindy, grandmother to Joe, Zac, Ry and Katala, and great grandmother to Olivia and Alvey. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the staff at Ernest Rutherford's for their support and loving care of Julie in her final years. A family farewell has occurred at Simplicity Funerals Nelson, to be followed by interment at a later date in the rose garden at Waiuku Cemetery, South Auckland. Our Julie...much loved and remembered always.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
