Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Julie Maree (nee Tipping) (Julez) BOYTE

Julie Maree (nee Tipping) (Julez) BOYTE Notice
BOYTE, Julie Maree (Julez) (nee Tipping). On 27 January 2020, passed away suddenly at home. Beloved wife to Les, loved mother of Hannah and Rebekah, daughter of Kayte and Stan, sister of Aaron and Kelly. Your compassionate soul illuminated our lives. The world falls silent without your presence. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz We gather at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Monday, 3 February at 3pm, to celebrate and remember her loving nature. The world has lost a truly caring, thoughtful, wonderful, beautiful person. She will be missed for eternity. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
