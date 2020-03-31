Home

More Obituaries for Julie JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie (Collinson) JONES

Julie (Collinson) JONES Notice
JONES, Julie (nee Collinson). On Sunday, 29th March 2020, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, at home with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Adored mother of Morgan, Amy and Daniel, cherished daughter-in- law of Gren and mother-in- law of Nivin, Shaun and Lucy. Our grateful thanks to the fantastic care from Sheryl and the team at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus for their love and care. Please consider a donation to Hospice in lieu of flowers. Julie has been privately cremated. All communications to "The Jones Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
