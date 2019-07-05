Home

Julie Jocelyn Claire BREBNER

Julie Jocelyn Claire BREBNER Notice
BREBNER, Julie Jocelyn Claire. Peacefully at Heatherlea Rest Home, New Plymouth on Wednesday 3 July 2019, in her 80th year. Daughter of Max and Mary Yerex, sister of Brian, and Rob. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Laurie, Scott and Susie, Glenn and Sarah. Loved grandmother of Alex, and Ryan; Holly, and Max; Salvador, Gabriel, and Miro. Messages to the Brebner family may be left on Julie's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/ julie or c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth TOMORROW, Saturday 6 July at 1.00pm. A private cremation will be held. Eagars Funerals 067592200 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
