Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Orchard
20 McLoughlin Drive
Te Puke
View Map
Julie (formerly Wills) (Nagle) HUTCHINGS

Julie (formerly Wills) (Nagle) HUTCHINGS Notice
HUTCHINGS, Julie (nee Nagle) (formerly Wills). Julie slipped away with family at her side on 27th August 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Sadly missed mother of Shona, Linda, and David; and stepmother of Brett, Brigitte, and Sally. Julie's funeral service will be at 1pm on Thursday 3rd September at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive, Te Puke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for IHC. If attending please contact: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
