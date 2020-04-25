|
MACDONALD, Julie Eyre. Passed peacefully, at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Auckland on Thursday 23rd April 2020 in her 81st year. Loved wife of the late Jim. Love Mother and Mother in Law of Callum and Tania, Angus and Kelly, Moraig and Michael, Gordon and Jane. Very loved Gran of Sam, Lucy, Milla, Jaime, Isla, Scott, Stephen, Hamish, Amy and Caitlin. Julie's wishes are for a private cremation. Special thanks to the Staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village for all their love, dignity and care. Communications please to the Macdonald Family c/- P O Box 101-993, North Shore Mail Centre.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020