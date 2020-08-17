|
GOGGIN, Julie Edith. In Loving Memory of Julie. Passed away Friday 14th August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Julie will be fondly remembered by friends and family in Auckland, Papamoa, Levin and the Hutt Valley. She was known for her laughter and great sense of humour. Beloved wife of Ian. Much loved mother of Penny and Paul. Loved Grandma of Taylor, Aerin, Devin and Calais. Everyone is welcome to follow the hearse to cremation leaving the funeral home in foxton 1.15pm Wednesday 19 August 2020 A Memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020