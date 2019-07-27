Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie SOMERVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Diane (William) SOMERVILLE

Add a Memory
Julie Diane (William) SOMERVILLE Notice
SOMERVILLE, Julie Diane (nee William). Born 27 September 1940 passed away surrounded by family 3.55pm Thursday 25 July 2019 after a long illness at home ? Hugo Green Village Rosedale. Dearly loved wife of John much loved mother and mother in law of Brett, Severine, Gregg, Jo, Deborah, and Louise. Best nana to Jackson, Nina, Ella, Benji and Margot. We will never forget you. The most caring and thoughtful person, with the loveliest smile and twinkly eyes. A service celebrate Julie's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 1 August at 12:30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.