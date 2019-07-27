|
SOMERVILLE, Julie Diane (nee William). Born 27 September 1940 passed away surrounded by family 3.55pm Thursday 25 July 2019 after a long illness at home ? Hugo Green Village Rosedale. Dearly loved wife of John much loved mother and mother in law of Brett, Severine, Gregg, Jo, Deborah, and Louise. Best nana to Jackson, Nina, Ella, Benji and Margot. We will never forget you. The most caring and thoughtful person, with the loveliest smile and twinkly eyes. A service celebrate Julie's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 1 August at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019