NICHOLLS, Julie Anne. Passed away peacefully on 2 September 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Wayne, mother of Anna and Mark, mother-in-law of Rebbecca, and devoted Grandmother of Isabella, Leo and Charlie. Loved daughter of Peter and Nan Moriarty (deceased), sister of Paul (deceased) and Karen. Julie will be remembered with love for her unwavering dedication to family, generosity to all, her hospitality and for her courage, especially over these past 7 years of illness. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Julie: the staff in Ward 64 at Auckland Hospital, Harbour Cancer Centre, Mercy Hospice, and all of her friends. May she rest in peace. A private funeral due to covid- 19 will be held on Monday September 7 at 1.30pm. Please contact the family for live- streaming details if you wish to attend virtually.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2020