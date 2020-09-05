Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Anne NICHOLLS

Add a Memory
Julie Anne NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, Julie Anne. Passed away peacefully on 2 September 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Wayne, mother of Anna and Mark, mother-in-law of Rebbecca, and devoted Grandmother of Isabella, Leo and Charlie. Loved daughter of Peter and Nan Moriarty (deceased), sister of Paul (deceased) and Karen. Julie will be remembered with love for her unwavering dedication to family, generosity to all, her hospitality and for her courage, especially over these past 7 years of illness. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Julie: the staff in Ward 64 at Auckland Hospital, Harbour Cancer Centre, Mercy Hospice, and all of her friends. May she rest in peace. A private funeral due to covid- 19 will be held on Monday September 7 at 1.30pm. Please contact the family for live- streaming details if you wish to attend virtually.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -