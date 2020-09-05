|
|
|
NICHOLLS, Julie Anne. Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Wayne. Mother of Anna and Mark. Mother-in-law of Rebbecca and devoted Grandmother of Isabella, Leo and Charlie. Loved daughter of Peter and Nan Moriarty (deceased). Sister of Paul ) deceased) and Karen. Julie will be remembered with love for her unwavering dedication to family, generosity to all, her hospitality and for her courage especially over these last 7 years of fullness. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Julie; the staff in Ward 64 at Auckland Hospital, Harbour Cancer Centre, Mercy Hospice and all of her friends. May she rest in peace. A private funeral due to covid- 19 will be held on Monday September 7 at 1.30pm. Please contact the family for live streaming details if you wish to attend virtually.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020