Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Julie Anne (Bourke) BINNS


1954 - 2020
BINNS, Julie Anne (nee Bourke). On Saturday, suddenly on 11 April 2020, aged 65 years. Your life was a blessing, Julie, to all that knew you. You are now in the arms of the Lord. Sadly missed by your dear husband, Raymond. Loving and cherished mother to Alan, Clayton, Melody and Cerise, devoted grandmother to nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild. "In our hearts forever." A private farewell was held on Wednesday 15 April. A memorial to celebrate Julie's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Binns Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
