WATSON, Julie Ann (Julie). Born April 4th, 1936. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th July 2020, at Northshore Hospital, aged 84. Dearly loved wife and best friend to Bill for over 57 years. Lovingly adored Mum to Billie, Murray and Tina. Much loved Nana to Stevie, Sarah, Brian, Chase, Tayla, Ruby and Marty. Special Godmother to Anita. We miss you so much, as you were our everything. A funeral service will be held at the Glenora Rugby League Club, Glendale Road, Glen Eden, on Wednesday the 15th of July at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020