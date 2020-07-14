Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Glenora Rugby League Club
Glendale Road
Glen Ede
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann (Julie) WATSON


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Julie Ann (Julie) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Julie Ann (Julie). Born April 4th, 1936. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th July 2020, at Northshore Hospital, aged 84. Dearly loved wife and best friend to Bill for over 57 years. Lovingly adored Mum to Billie, Murray and Tina. Much loved Nana to Stevie, Sarah, Brian, Chase, Tayla, Ruby and Marty. Special Godmother to Anita. We miss you so much, as you were our everything. A funeral service will be held at the Glenora Rugby League Club, Glendale Road, Glen Eden, on Wednesday the 15th of July at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -