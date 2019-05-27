Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann MARTIN

Notice Condolences

Julie Ann MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Julie Ann. Born 12 November 1956, passed away 24 May 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Cherished daughter of the late Maisie and Bob Martin. Special sister of Linda and Bruce Reid. Loved Aunty of Brendon and Claire, and Daniel Reid, and great auntie of Joshua and Sophia Reid 'Our dear Julie will be sadly missed' A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 1.30pm thereafter private Cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Julie's memory to IHC Auckland PO Box 98 047 Manukau City 2241 Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.