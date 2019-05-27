|
MARTIN, Julie Ann. Born 12 November 1956, passed away 24 May 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Cherished daughter of the late Maisie and Bob Martin. Special sister of Linda and Bruce Reid. Loved Aunty of Brendon and Claire, and Daniel Reid, and great auntie of Joshua and Sophia Reid 'Our dear Julie will be sadly missed' A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 1.30pm thereafter private Cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Julie's memory to IHC Auckland PO Box 98 047 Manukau City 2241 Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
