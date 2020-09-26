Home

Julie Ann (Nola) FRY

FRY, Julie Ann (nee Nola). Peacefully slipped away at her home on 24 September 2020 surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Kristina, Katherine and Cameron, Jason and Hayley and stepmother to Sarah and Kerry. Adoring Nana of Sam, Tilda, Charlie, Luka, Ruby, Jack and Scarlett. Cherished darls to Bernard (deceased). For your constant love, incredible generosity, and all that you've done for us we are so grateful. We will carry your kindness and joy everywhere we go. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the service will be by invitation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
