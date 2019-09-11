Home

Julie Ann (Thornley) FIORENTINO

FIORENTINO, Julie Ann (nee Thornley). On September 8th 2019, peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, aged 66 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Carlo. Loved daughter of the late Audrey and Ted and loved sister of Bob (deceased) and Liz, and David (deceased) and Cathie. Loved aunt of Marcus, Timon; Karen, and Sheryl and great- aunt of Thomas, Aria, Austin; Milena; Thomas, and Theo. Dear friend to many. A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at St Paul's Methodist Church, 12 St Vincent Avenue, Remuera on Tomorrow, September 12th 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by private cremation. PLEASE COME EARLY TO FIND PARKING. Donations in Julie's memory to the Cancer Society of NZ, www.cancernz.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
