Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Memorial service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Julia Mary (Julie) HAULTAIN

Julia Mary (Julie) HAULTAIN Notice
HAULTAIN, Julia Mary (Julie). On 7 May 2020 peacefully at Rotorua Hospital. Loved daughter of Eric and Marie Haultain (deceased). Sister to Tony (deceased) and sister in law of Jane. A Special Aunt to Rob, Sally, Mark (deceased) and Linda. Loved and respected friend of Raewyn Saville. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 22 May at 11.30am. Regrettably attendance is by invite only. There is a livestream available from osbornes.co.nz/tributes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
