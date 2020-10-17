Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Selwyn Heights Chapel
42 Herd Road
Julia Florence (Wallace) BUCKINGHAM Notice
BUCKINGHAM, Julia Florence (nee Burnitt). Passed away at Selwyn Heights Hospital on 15th October 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Ward. Much loved Mother of Adam (deceased) and Joanne, Joy and Simon and Mark. Treasured Grandmother of Clay, Ellie, Alex, Zoe, Keegan, Zachary and Snow. Known for her warmth, love and kindness. A woman of great faith now in God's hands. A funeral service for Julia will be held at Selwyn Heights Chapel, 42 Herd Road on Saturday 24 October 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Buckingham family, 309/42 Herd Road, Auckland 1042.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
