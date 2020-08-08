Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Jules JENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jules Octave Henk JENS

Add a Memory
Jules Octave Henk JENS Notice
JENS, Jules Octave Henk. Passed away at home on the 1 August, age 97. Dearly loved husband of the late Anneke. Beloved father and father in law to Jeroen and Anne, Gabriel and Biz, Annemarie and Spark. Opa to Kylie, Renee and Nicholas, Rachel and Esther, Eva and Jule. Great-Opa to Alana and Chloe. A private family service has been held. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato for their care and support. For correspondence: [email protected] All communications to the Jens family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jules's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -