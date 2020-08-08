|
|
|
JENS, Jules Octave Henk. Passed away at home on the 1 August, age 97. Dearly loved husband of the late Anneke. Beloved father and father in law to Jeroen and Anne, Gabriel and Biz, Annemarie and Spark. Opa to Kylie, Renee and Nicholas, Rachel and Esther, Eva and Jule. Great-Opa to Alana and Chloe. A private family service has been held. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato for their care and support. For correspondence: [email protected] All communications to the Jens family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020