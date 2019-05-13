|
|
|
RADOJKOVICH, Julena (nee Ciprian). On 11th May, 2019 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo (Ljubomir). Dearly loved Mum of Julena , Marko and Noeline, Leanne and Lawrence. Adored Nana of Roman and Ryan, Leon and Amber, Nina and Hamish, Jack and Shari and Jane. Forever in our hearts. Now with your beloved Leo. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Selwyn Village. A celebration of Julena's life for family and friends will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 15th May, 2019 at 9.45 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Radojkovich family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More