ANDERSON, Julee Anne. A very special daughter to Wayne and Lyn passed away on 26 August 2020. Treasured sister of Kylie and Tony. Loved sister-in- law to Johnny and Brittany. Aunty (extrordinaire) to Ysabelle, Kaleb and Dylan, Hayley, Treks and Shayla. A private service has been held. Thank you to all Julee's friends and supporters throughout her life. You all worked your kind of magic. Julee, you have left a big hole that no one else can fill. You didn't dream of walking but flying. Go Girl!
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020