Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juilene LOVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juilene Frances LOVELL

Add a Memory
Juilene Frances LOVELL Notice
LOVELL, Juilene Frances. It is with great sadness we inform you of the death of Juilene. Much loved wife of Denis, and daughter of the late Harry and Helen Carden. Much loved mum of Rochelle and Phillip. Nana to Cameron, Michael, Ashleigh, Tyler, Mariah, Shanae, Ayden, and Koejro. Much loved great Nana to Aaliyah, Leila, Zion, Atawhai, Alana, Jasper, Braxton, Kian and Atara, and Areka (deceased). The gates of memory shall never close, we miss you more than anyone knows, with tender love and deep regret, we who love you will never forget. A service for Juilene will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 3.00 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juilene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -