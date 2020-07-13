|
|
|
LOVELL, Juilene Frances. It is with great sadness we inform you of the death of Juilene. Much loved wife of Denis, and daughter of the late Harry and Helen Carden. Much loved mum of Rochelle and Phillip. Nana to Cameron, Michael, Ashleigh, Tyler, Mariah, Shanae, Ayden, and Koejro. Much loved great Nana to Aaliyah, Leila, Zion, Atawhai, Alana, Jasper, Braxton, Kian and Atara, and Areka (deceased). The gates of memory shall never close, we miss you more than anyone knows, with tender love and deep regret, we who love you will never forget. A service for Juilene will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 3.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020