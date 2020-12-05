Home

More Obituaries for Judy TREWARTHA
Judy (Murtagh) TREWARTHA

Judy (Murtagh) TREWARTHA Notice
TREWARTHA, Judy (nee Murtagh). Peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday the 1 December 2020, after a long valiant journey; aged 76 years. Cherished wife of the late Ian Trewartha. Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Marie and Gordon, and Ben. Loving Granma of Erin, Kahlan and Dana. A private family service will be held mid December. A full memorial service will be held for Judy in February for all to come and celebrate her life. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Kidscan will be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
