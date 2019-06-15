Home

SMART, Judy (Hazel Rona). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 9 June 2019 at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay; aged 99 years. Loving wife of Eric Smart (deceased). Much Loved Mum of John and Carol. Former mother-in-law of Sheenagh. Grands to Lisa and Peter, Sandra and Steve, Lynley Peter Joanna Avon Wayne and Lauren. GGrands of Benjamin Asti Joshua Daniel Hayden Ella and Riley. GGGrands to James. Much loved Mum to Colin and Brenda Grandmum to Verona, Steve, Matt and Malissa. Also Great Grandmum to 6 and GG to 2. You will be sadly missed All communications to : 11 Ashmore Place, Fairy Springs, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
