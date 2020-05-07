|
WORTH, Judy Patricia (Pat). Peacefully on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at Rangiura Home, Putaruru. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dougie. Loved Mum of John & Heidi, the late Debbie, the late Allen and Brett and Maree. Muki to Rachel, Ben, Monty and Kelly, Danielle, Greg and Chrissie. Great Muki to Beauden, Eva and Ella. A huge thank you to Rangiura Home, Putaruru. "Back to normal 5pms" A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Pat will occur at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020