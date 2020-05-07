Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Judy Patricia (Pat) WORTH

Judy Patricia (Pat) WORTH Notice
WORTH, Judy Patricia (Pat). Peacefully on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at Rangiura Home, Putaruru. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dougie. Loved Mum of John & Heidi, the late Debbie, the late Allen and Brett and Maree. Muki to Rachel, Ben, Monty and Kelly, Danielle, Greg and Chrissie. Great Muki to Beauden, Eva and Ella. A huge thank you to Rangiura Home, Putaruru. "Back to normal 5pms" A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Pat will occur at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
