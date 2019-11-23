|
HILL, Judy Patricia. On 21st November 2019, at Auckland Hospital, aged 77 years (late of Warkworth). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Chris and Suzie, Julian and Kristy, and Morgan. Loved nana to Maia, Baxter, Charlie, Mia and Luca. An amazing and courageous mum who, against the odds, lived independently till the very end. A service of remembrance will be held at the chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Tuesday 26th November at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019