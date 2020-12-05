Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Judy McGEE

Judy McGEE Notice
McGEE, Judy. Peacefully on 29th November 2020; aged 85 years. Loved mother of Kryz, Zac, Dave and Nikki; grandmother of Astral, Storm, Tylah and Lily; and great grandmother of Clementine. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Judy's life to be held at Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Saturday 12th December at 11.00am. The family would appreciate if those attending could wear something colourful in remembrance of Judy.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
