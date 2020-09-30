|
MORRISON, Judy Lynne. Passed away unexpectedly at home in Hamilton on Saturday 26th September 2020, aged 68 years. Treasured partner of Rob McKoy for 40 years. Loved mother of Sam and Justine (Australia) and Carly (Auckland). Favourite sister of Jan Lee, Kaye and Rob Neely and John and Jacqui Morrison. Álways loving, always caring and always remembered' A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 1.00pm. In remembrance of Judy donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Gone Quilting Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020