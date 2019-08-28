|
FRASER, Judy Helen (nee Browne). Peacefully on Tuesday, 27th August 2019, at Evelyn Page Rest Home Orewa. Aged 87 years. Soul mate and much loved wife of Dave. Dearly loved mother, and mother-in- law of David and Jenny, Annette and Paul, and Cal and Chris. Loved 'JuJu' to Jeremy, and Lisa; Ethan, and Marlon; Connor, Skip, Harper, and Sam. The Best Wife and Mum In The World A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday, the 31st of August 2019 at 12:00pm followed by private cremation. Judy's family wish to thank the staff at Evelyn Page for their compassionate and loving care of their beloved Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Alzheimers NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019