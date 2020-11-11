Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Judy (Pharo) GILL

Judy (Pharo) GILL
GILL, Judy (neè Pharo) On 9 November 2020, Judy, loved wife of the late Jack Gill, peacefully at Te Hopai in Wellington. Much loved Mother of Jenny, Mandy and Derek. Mother in law of Harry Doig, Susan Gill and the late Brian Cronin. Much loved by her eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Wellington or Te Omanga Hospice. Correspondence to PO Box 67 153, Mt Eden, Auckland 1024. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
