Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club
30 Tamaki Drive
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:45 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
BURROWS, Judy. Peacefully passed away at home on 26 November 2019. Loved wife of the late Ian (Buzz), adored mother to Jamie, Wendy, Jo and Tony, mother-in-law of Jules, Andrew, Neil and Tracy and granny to Lucy, Tom, Sam, Hugo, Ernie, Gaby, Otto, Tamara and Noah. "A remarkable woman who was so loved" A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive on Monday 2 December at 11am followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 2.45pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
