|
|
|
HYATT, Judith Wendy (nee Pryor). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd August 2020 in Tauranga Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Dearly loved Mum of Amanda and Ian, Wendy and Terry, Paul and Leanda, Geoffrey and Rachel. Nanma of Jody, Joel and Helen, Jamee, Tyran and Emily, Cale, Milli, Sage, Jimi, Trinity, William, Sasha, Emily, Ezra, Ethan, Lilah and Lacey. Great Nanma of Reuben, Niko and Malachi. Service to be held at 1.30pm Wednesday 5th August 2020 at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn St, Te Puke. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St Johns, Te Puke. All messages to the Hyatt Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020