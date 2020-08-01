Home

Judith (Rennie) SMYTH

Judith (Rennie) SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Judith (nee Rennie). Passed away July 30, 2020 peacefully in her sleep, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Lee, Helen and Fern. Loved Granny (Gransta) of Becky and Trent, and Great Grandmother (GG) of Jack. The family would like to thank all the staff of Edmund Hillary Retirement Village and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of Judith. Mum - your two favourites, Kropotkin and The Chase won't be the same without you. In accordance with Judith's wishes, the family will hold a private service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
