DALZIEL, Judith Sinclear. Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019, surrounded by family. Loved wife of William (Bill), loved mother and mother-in-law to Ross and Tara, and Lance, grandmother to Alex, Keanu and Zachery, soon to be great-grandmother, and dear friend to Gary. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at St Columbia Church, 480 Te Rakau Drive, Botany on Friday 5th July at 1pm. A special thanks to the staff at Howick Baptist Hospital. Rest In Peace my Love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019