HOSKINS, Judith Rosemary. Peacefully at Auckland Hospital after a short illness, on 5th May 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Dene, mother of Debbie and James, grandmother of Rennie and Alanah, Alice and Grace, mother-in-law of Mark and Gail. Judith has always dedicated herself to the family. She was so caring and had such wise counsel whenever it was needed. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. A family service for Judith will be held at Purewa on Saturday 9 May. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2020