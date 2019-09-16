|
BURGOYNE, Judith Natalie Maude (Judy). Called home by the Lord, peacefully on Saturday the 14th of September 2019. Adored mother of Doug (Scotland) and Richard. Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Scotland). Loved and respected telephone friend of Harry (England). A service for Judy will be held in the Bethlehem Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 12:30pm to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019