Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BURGOYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Natalie Maude (Judy) BURGOYNE

Add a Memory
Judith Natalie Maude (Judy) BURGOYNE Notice
BURGOYNE, Judith Natalie Maude (Judy). Called home by the Lord, peacefully on Saturday the 14th of September 2019. Adored mother of Doug (Scotland) and Richard. Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Scotland). Loved and respected telephone friend of Harry (England). A service for Judy will be held in the Bethlehem Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 12:30pm to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.