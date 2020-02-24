|
BURMAZ-CURNOW, Judith Moira. Our lovely gracious mother gently passed away at 12.20am on 16th February 2020 at Ashwood Park Rest Home in Blenheim with family by her side. Loving wife of recently departed Jim Curnow and the late Martin Howard Burmaz. Mother of Christine, Dianna, Janice, Warren, Sheryl and Kelly. Mother-in-law to Pete, Lindsay, Mike and Stuart. Grandmother to Rebecca, Simon, Amie, Ryan, Sam, and the late Jacob Neal (and their partners). Great Nan to Knox, Sophire and Axl. Loving Aunty to the Bambery and Lovett families and to all her dear friends - you know who you are. Messages of condolence to Sheryl Neal, 2606 SHW 63 Wairau Valley or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the very caring staff at Ashwood Park Rest Home in Blenheim. Judith was farewelled in a private service celebrating her life with her immediate family and friends. Mum, Nan, Great Nan, Aunty, friend, may you rest beautifully in peace, you will be treasured forever. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020