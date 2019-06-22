|
|
|
ROBINSON, Judith May. Passed away peacefully 20 June 2019. Loved daughter of the late John and Florence, and unique sister and sister-in- law to Vic and Rona, Ralph (deceased) and OIive, and sister Frances. Entertaining and fun aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks for the excellent and professional care at the Bruce McLaren Rest Home / Hospital. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 26 June at the St James Anglican Church, 29 Church Road, Mangere Bridge at 12 noon. All communications c/- PO Box 582 Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
