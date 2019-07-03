Home

Judith Mary (nee Schofield) (Judy) WHARRY-STOCKDALE

Judith Mary (nee Schofield) (Judy) WHARRY-STOCKDALE Notice
WHARRY-STOCKDALE, Judith Mary (Judy) (nee Schofield). On July 1st 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, and loved and treasured wife of Keran. Loved and adored Mum of Andrew and the late Graham. Very special mum in law of Rachel. Treasured Nana of Scott and Whitney, Sarah and Josh, Blake and Ashleigh. Precious Gran Nan to Emily, Chloe and Seth. "Forever in our hearts, she is now walking in her garden again." A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, 99 Beach Road Waihi Beach at 10am on Tuesday July 9th.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
