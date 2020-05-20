|
SCOTT, Judith Marie (Sinton). Unexpectedly, on 15th May 2020. Beloved wife of David, mother of Richard, mother-in- law of Sam, step-mother of Guy and his partner Kasia, and step-grandmother of Ivy and Adam. A wonderful bright, intelligent and caring lady taken too early. She will be sadly missed by family, colleagues, and so many friends. Her kindness and thoughtful ways touched the hearts of many. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service for Judith will be held. Communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020