RUFFLES, Judith Marie (Judy). On Saturday May 30, 2020 at Waikato Hospital with family at her side. Aged 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Dearly loved Mum of Wayne and Vi; Sharon and Warren; Kimba and Damian. Cherished Grandma of 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Loved friend of Peter. "With Love We Remember'" A private service has been held. Correspondence to the Ruffles family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020