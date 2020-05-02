|
WRIGHT, Judith Marie (Judy) (nee Spicer). On April 26, 2020 peacefully at Aversham House, Masterton, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison Wright and Ian Sindlen; Jan and Paul McMullen. Loved Juju of Kate, Jack and Ed. Messages may be left on Judy's Tribute page at www. heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- 2A Cashmere Ave, Khandallah, Wellington. Our heartfelt thanks to the team at Aversham House for their care of Judy. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held in the future. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020