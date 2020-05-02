Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Judith Marie (nee Spicer) (Judy) WRIGHT

Judith Marie (nee Spicer) (Judy) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Judith Marie (Judy) (nee Spicer). On April 26, 2020 peacefully at Aversham House, Masterton, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison Wright and Ian Sindlen; Jan and Paul McMullen. Loved Juju of Kate, Jack and Ed. Messages may be left on Judy's Tribute page at www. heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- 2A Cashmere Ave, Khandallah, Wellington. Our heartfelt thanks to the team at Aversham House for their care of Judy. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held in the future. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
