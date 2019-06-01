|
|
|
BROWN, Judith Margaret. On the 30th May 2019, passed peacefully at Summerset Hospital, Auckland, Aged 78 years. Dearly beloved wife of the Late Orrin (Bob). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Alan and Wendy, Karen and Bevan. Adored nana of Stephanie, Marc, Joel, and Jordon. "A great friend to all who knew her." A service for Judith will be held at the Christ the King Anglican Church, 0505/9 Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai on Friday the 7th June 2019 at 11.00am. To be followed by internment in the Mangawhai Cemetery. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
