Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Margaret BROWN

Notice Condolences

Judith Margaret BROWN Notice
BROWN, Judith Margaret. On the 30th May 2019, passed peacefully at Summerset Hospital, Auckland, Aged 78 years. Dearly beloved wife of the Late Orrin (Bob). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Alan and Wendy, Karen and Bevan. Adored nana of Stephanie, Marc, Joel, and Jordon. "A great friend to all who knew her." A service for Judith will be held at the Christ the King Anglican Church, 0505/9 Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai on Friday the 7th June 2019 at 11.00am. To be followed by internment in the Mangawhai Cemetery. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.