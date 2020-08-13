|
STANTIALL, Judith Lynne (nee Greener). Peacefully after a long struggle on August 10, 2020 70 years young, beautiful, loving and devoted mum of Anthony and Kelly, Cameron and Kevin. Loved daughter of both Merle and Bernie, Lesley and Peter. Treasured Nana of Zachary, Riley, Nicole, Nathaniel and Naomi. Wife and respected friend of Neil. A dearly loved sister of Ross, Graeme, Andrea and Heather. A loved aunty and friend to many. "Haere Ki te moe hoki inaianei - go to sleep for now" A service will be held Friday, August 14, at 1.30 pm at the Lifechurch, 934 Cameron Road, Gate Pa, Tauranga Correspondence to Harmony Funerals Ltd 83 Hereford Road Oropi 3173 021 475 732
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020