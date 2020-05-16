Home

Celebration of Life
Private
Northshore Memorial Park
Judith Lesley (Judy) LOWE

Judith Lesley (Judy) LOWE Notice
LOWE, Judith Lesley (Judy). Loved wife of Dave. Loved mother of Lesley and Warren, Chris and Kate, and Mike and Charlie. Much loved nana of Bayleigh, Connor, Jak, Hayley, Jesse, Joel and Heidi. Loved wife of the late Phillip. Beloved step-mum to Terry and Elizabeth, Michelle and Liam. Fabulous nana to David, Andrew, Charlotte, Hudson and Rueben. A private service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Northshore Memorial Park, Wed 20th May 2020 at 1pm. Instead of flowers, donations to Northshore hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
