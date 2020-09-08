Home

Judith Elspeth HENDERSON

HENDERSON, Judith Elspeth. Died at St Andrews, Dove Hospice, Auckland on 3rd September 2020, aged 87. Much loved daughter of the late Alexander and Joyce Evelyn Henderson, loved sister of Robin. Remembered with love. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 10th September at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions please register your attendance to [email protected] all other communication C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland,1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
