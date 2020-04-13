|
BADDINGTON, Judith Dorothea (Judy) (nee Kilmister). Our beloved mother left us far too soon. Sadly passed away in her sleep at home on Wednesday 8 th April 2020. Missed and much loved by her daughters Simeone and Natasha, daughter in law Georgina and son Richard. Loved Grandmother to Jayden and Luke, Reuben, Rowan and Jezebel Loved sister to Gayle, Rodney, and Bruce. A private Cremation will be performed with a memorial celebrating this beautiful lady to be held at a later date to be notified. For enquiries please contact Davis Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020