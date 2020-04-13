Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BADDINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Dorothea (nee Kilmister) (Judy) BADDINGTON

Add a Memory
Judith Dorothea (nee Kilmister) (Judy) BADDINGTON Notice
BADDINGTON, Judith Dorothea (Judy) (nee Kilmister). Our beloved mother left us far too soon. Sadly passed away in her sleep at home on Wednesday 8 th April 2020. Missed and much loved by her daughters Simeone and Natasha, daughter in law Georgina and son Richard. Loved Grandmother to Jayden and Luke, Reuben, Rowan and Jezebel Loved sister to Gayle, Rodney, and Bruce. A private Cremation will be performed with a memorial celebrating this beautiful lady to be held at a later date to be notified. For enquiries please contact Davis Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -