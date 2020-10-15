|
NEILD, Judith Colleen. On October 15, 2019 Born February 26, 1939. One year ago today since you left after 60 magical and loving years together. Here are a few Neil Diamond words to help me express my feelings. The story of my life, it's very plain to read, It starts the day you came, and ends the day you leave. You're the story of my life, and every word is true, Each chapter sings your name, each page begins with you. It's the story of our times, and never letting go, If I should die today, I wanted you to know. Beautiful words for a beautiful lady. Missing you heaps Jude, love you always, Kurt xxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020